Lights Come on at Westwood Softball Field

Despite the dark pall of the current prep sports shutdown, a glimmer of hope shown bright on Friday night. The final wiring connections were made for new LED(light-emitting diode) light fixtures at the Westwood Middle School softball field on Friday afternoon by Duck River Electric Membership Cooperative. The lights were turned on Friday evening for their first successful test.
Westwood softball coach Amanda Sullivan was a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show and had this to say about the lights:
Sullivan believes that the lights are the first use of LED lights on a ball field in Coffee and surrounding counties. You can hear the rest of the interview, and all of the Coffee Coaches Show, by downloading the podcast at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/coffee-coaches-show_154860
The Coffee Coaches is broadcast live each and every Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.