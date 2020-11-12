Lexi Bryan signs to continue volleyball career at Chattanooga State

It was senior Lexi Bryan putting the finishing touches on many of the Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team’s offensive attacks this fall.
Thursday, Bryan put the finishing touches on an outstanding high school volleyball career, signing her letter of intent to play collegiate volleyball at Chattanooga State Community College.
Bryan – a four-year member of the Lady Raider volleyball program – said her goal since she was a freshman was to find a place to play collegiately. She was enticed by the Chattanooga State nursing program, which she will be a part of as a freshman. Listen to her comments below:
Bryan was a key hitter for the Lady Raider volleyball program for the 2020 season, which happened to be a historic run for CHS. Coffee County rolled through its schedule to a District 8-AAA championship and reached the Region 4-AAA championship and the state sectional for the first time in the program’s 16 year history.