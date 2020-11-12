Lexi Bryan signs to continue volleyball career at Chattanooga State

Central High School senior Lexi Bryan signs to play college volleyball at Chattanooga State. – Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson

It was senior Lexi Bryan putting the finishing touches on many of the Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team’s offensive attacks this fall.

Thursday, Bryan put the finishing touches on an outstanding high school volleyball career, signing her letter of intent to play collegiate volleyball at Chattanooga State Community College.

Bryan – a four-year member of the Lady Raider volleyball program – said her goal since she was a freshman was to find a place to play collegiately. She was enticed by the Chattanooga State nursing program, which she will be a part of as a freshman. Listen to her comments below:

Lexi Bryan talks about joining the nursing program at Chattanooga State. Audio provided by Thunder Radio.

Bryan was a key hitter for the Lady Raider volleyball program for the 2020 season, which happened to be a historic run for CHS. Coffee County rolled through its schedule to a District 8-AAA championship and reached the Region 4-AAA championship and the state sectional for the first time in the program’s 16 year history.

Friends and family watch as Lexi Bryan signs to play volleyball at Chattanooga State on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. — Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson
Lexi Bryan (no. 14) celebrates with teammates Maddie Husted (3) and Kiya Ferrell (11) after a kill during the Region 4-AAA semi finals against Rockvale. — Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson.