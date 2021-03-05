Late push not enough as Preds fall Thursday night

Another dramatic comeback against the Panthers wasn’t meant to be, as the Nashville Predators fell to Florida by a 5-4 final on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville scored twice in the second period and added two more in the third, but as was the case in Tuesday’s loss to Carolina, another slow start for the Preds ultimately led to the final result.
Continue reading this story here.
You can hear the Nashville Predators all season on Thunder Radio – presented by Charlie Gonzales with Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr & Associates.