Large video screen coming to Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium

Coffee County Central’s Lady Raiders and Red Raiders basketball teams and the Lady Raider volleyball team are going to have a nice addition to Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium this winter.
The CHS basketball teams and volleyball team hosted area business leaders for a luncheon Thursday and were able to garner $90,000 worth of donations to foot the bill for a massive digital screen that will be installed in the gymnasium before the upcoming basketball season, which tips off in November.
The video board will take up a large chunk of wall above the baseline at the main entrance doors. It will measure approximately 16×10 feet and comes with a multitude of bells and whistles, including:
- HD video display operator control system, which includes preloaded software and professionally designed content library
- Designer templates and guides for creating customized videos, graphics and presentation materials
- 1920 x 1080 High Definition video camcorder for live event coverage and use with fan interaction overlays at each event
- System includes streaming and recording event capability
- System capable of live interaction mode or message/advertising only mode
While the basketball and volleyball teams are raising the money for the board, it will be used for other school events such as assemblies, pep rallies, indoor graduations when necessary and other events as necessary.
The three teams will use the board for fundraising and split revenues.
