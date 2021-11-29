Lady Rockets remain unbeaten with Liberty blowout; Rockets fall

Westwood’s Lady Rockets didn’t miss a beat after the Thanksgiving break. The Lady Rockets went to Liberty and beat the stuffing out of Liberty, 49-7.
Reece Finch piled up 15 points to lead the way for the Lady Rockts, followed closely by Jules Ferrell with 14. Audri Patton added 9 and Ziya Dillard 7.
The Lady Rockets remain unbeaten after the win and will play at home Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Rocket boys dropped a 44-28 decision. Davis McKenzie was one of six Rockets to get points, finishing with 8. Blake Cummings had 7.