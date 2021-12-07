Lady Rockets remain unbeaten in WMS sweep of Community

Lady Rocket 7th grader Jules Ferrell went off on Monday, exploding for 24 points to lead the Lady Rockets to a 49-24 road win over Community. The win keeps WMS unbeaten for the year.
Audri Patton pitched in 12 points and Reece Finch 9 in the win. Westwood had a comfortable 27-10 lead at the halftime break.
Meanwhile, the Rocket boys had a strong second half in a 42-34 win over Community.
Both teams will play Coffee Middle School Tuesday night at CMS. This will be the first time the two schools have played in basketball since 2007. Tip is at 6 p.m. for the girls with the boys to follow. Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.