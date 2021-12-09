Lady Rockets rebound for win; Rockets fall

There was no hangover for the Westwood Lady Rockets after their first loss of the season.
The Lady Rockets hit the court with a vengeance and Thurman Francis was on the wrong end Thursday, as the Lady Rockets cruised to a 51-6 win at Joel Vinson Gymnasium (a game you heard live on Thunder Radio).
Westwood was paced by seventh grader Jules Ferrell, who racked up 25 points on the night. Reece Finch pitched in 9 and Audri Patton 8.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY.
The Lady Rockets smothered Thurman Francis in the second half – allowing just 1 point over the final two quarters.
The win improves WMS to 15-1 overall, 9-0 in conference play. Westwood will travel to Cascade for a conference game on Monday, Dec. 13.
POOR FOURTH QUARTER COSTLY FOR ROCKETS
A comfortable 9 point lead entering the fourth quarter dissipated as Westwood was outscored 15-3 in the final 6 minutes, falling to Thurman Francis 41-38.
The bad last quarter ended a night that saw Westwood maintain a lead most of the way. The Rockets led at the end of every quarter and slowly built up to a 35-26 lead after three periods.
Kaysey Lowery led the Rockets with 12 points. Lane Fann added 9. The loss drops WMS to 6-9 overall, 6-3 in conference play.