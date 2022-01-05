Lady Rockets keep unbeaten conference record

It took a few minutes to shake the rust from the long holiday layoff, but the Westwood Lady Rockets eventually go rolling and took care of Forrest 35-13 Wednesday night in Chapel Hill.
Jules Ferrell scored 8 of her team-leading 10 points in the fourth quarter to help Westwood pull away. The Lady Rockets led 21-12 entering the final period before outscoring Forrest 14-1 in the final 6 minutes. Westwood’s Audri Patton pitched in 8 points on the night for WMS.
The Lady Rockets improve to 18-1 overall with the win and remain a perfect 12-0 in Duck River Valley Conference play.
Westwood was set to host Liberty for 8th grade night Thursday, but that game has been postponed due to weather.