Lady Rockets fight hard, fall to Tullahoma in 2 sets

Rylee Clark serves for Westwood in a recent match against Coffee Middle School. Clark had eight service aces in the second set against Tullahoma Wednesday. – Thunder Radio Photo by Josh Peterson

Lady Rocket Rylee Clark drilled eight service aces in the second set to power the Westwood volleyball team, but it wasn’t enough to force a third and deciding set against Tullahoma Wednesday in Manchester, as the Lady Rockets fell 2-0.

Clark served up those aces, had a block and a kill all in the second set as WMS pushed Tullahoma to the brink, but eventually fell 27-25 in the second set. Tullahoma had dominated the first set 25-5.

The junior varsity Lady Rockets had a solid night, dropping the Lady Cats 2-0, winning 25-21 and 25-17.

Maggie Brei had four service aces for the JV Lady Rockets and Claire Lemmons added two. Paisley Dyer had an ace and a kill.

Westwood has a week off before a rematch with Tullahoma, traveling to take on the Lady Cats on Sept. 16.