Lady Rockets fight hard, fall to Tullahoma in 2 sets

Lady Rocket Rylee Clark drilled eight service aces in the second set to power the Westwood volleyball team, but it wasn’t enough to force a third and deciding set against Tullahoma Wednesday in Manchester, as the Lady Rockets fell 2-0.
Clark served up those aces, had a block and a kill all in the second set as WMS pushed Tullahoma to the brink, but eventually fell 27-25 in the second set. Tullahoma had dominated the first set 25-5.
The junior varsity Lady Rockets had a solid night, dropping the Lady Cats 2-0, winning 25-21 and 25-17.
Maggie Brei had four service aces for the JV Lady Rockets and Claire Lemmons added two. Paisley Dyer had an ace and a kill.
Westwood has a week off before a rematch with Tullahoma, traveling to take on the Lady Cats on Sept. 16.