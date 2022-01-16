LADY ROCKETS CAP PERFECT CONFERENCE SEASON WITH CHAMPIONSHIP

Westwood had one final hurdle standing in the way of the Lady Rockets and a perfect season in the Duck River Valley Conference.
Hurdle cleared on Saturday.
The Lady Rockets jumped out to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter and finished off Community 46-25 in the DRVC Championship game at Cascade.
It was familiar names who helped power WMS to the championship. Jules Ferrell led the way with 16 points – 11 coming in the first half to put the game out of reach. Reece Finch pitched in 14 and Ziya Dillard finished with 8.
The win ends DRVC play for Westwood with a perfect record and improves the Lady Rockets to 20-1 overall. Ferrell, Finch and Audri Patton were all three named to the DRVC All-Conference and All-Tournament teams.
Westwood will return home on Wednesday, Jan. 19 to host North Grundy for 8th grade night. Tip is set for 6 p.m. for the girls and the boys to follow. Then on Thursday Westwood moves on to the James C Haile Tournament. The Lady Rockets will play at 7 p.m. against the winner of Walter J. Baird and Jim B. Satterfield. A win in that game puts the Lady Rockets in the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.