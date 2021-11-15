Lady Rockets blowout Eagleville to move to 10-0; Rockets drop first conference game

Reece Finch went off – piling up 17 points – and Westwood’s Lady Rockets pushed their record to 10-0 on the season with a 42-17 road conference win over Eagleville Monday night.
Finch scored 10 of her 17 in the third quarter to help the Lady Rockets put the game away.
Ziya Dillard added 8 points for the Lady Rockets, followed by Audri Patton with 6 and Jules Ferrell with 5. CeCe Burgess scored 4 and Maddie Meacham 2.
The Lady Rockets return home on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to host Cannon County at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Rocket boys lost in conference play for the first time this year, falling 39-25 to the Eagles.
Trailing 16-15 after three quarters, the Rockets were gashed for 23 fourth quarter points by Eagleville.
Kaysen Lowery finished with 11 points for Westwood. Matt Moore and Matthew White each added six. The Rockets fall to 3-6 overall, 3-1 in conference play with the loss.