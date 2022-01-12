Lady Rockets advance to conference championship

Westwood’s Lady Rockets are one win away from a perfect conference season.
Three Lady Rockets scored double-figures and Westwood put a 46-12 beating on Cascade in the semi-finals of the DRVC Tournament Wednesday night in Wartrace. The win advances the Lady Rockets to the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cascade. WMS will play the winner of Community and Liberty.
In the semi-finals Wednesday night, the Lady Rockets left no doubt. They jumped out to a 27-3 lead by halftime and cruised in the final two periods. Jules Ferrell led the way with 15 points, followed by 13 from Reece Finch and 12 from Audri Patton. Ziya Dillard, Bailey Barsenas and CeCe Burgess pitched in 2 points apiece.