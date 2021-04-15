Lady Rocket softball puts up 14 runs; Rockets fall in tournament opener

Lady Rockets win big
Westwood’s softball team took Fayetteville City to task Thursday night, getting at least one run scored from every player in the starting lineup in a 14-4 win.
Paisley Campbell led the way or the Lady Rockets – She was hit by a pitch three times and walked once to score our runs for Westwood.
Maggie Brei added a double and two singles to go along with a pair of runs scored.
Rockets fall behind early, can’t catch up
Westwood fell behind 8-0 in the opening round of the Rockets conference tournament and just never could turn it around in an 11-3 loss to Cornersville Thursday afternoon in Manchester.
The Rockets were outhit 8-3.
Brayden Trail, Trevor Jesse and Cayden Trail were the only three to muster up a hit for the Rockets.
Davis McKenzie allowed 3 runs and struck out 4 batters over 4 innings of work. Meanwhile, Dylen Trail pitched 3 innings and allowed 3 runs (none earned) and struck out a pair.