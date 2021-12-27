Predators scheduled to get back to work Wednesday

After not playing since Dec. 17th due to a league-wide COVID-19 shutdown, the Nashville Predators are expected to return to the ice on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and play 3 hockey games in 4 days.
The Preds will be at the Capitals for a 6 p.m face-off on the 29th, followed by the Blue Jackets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 and a 1 pm face-off with the Blackhawks on New Year’s Day.
The Predators are currently in 2nd place in the Central Division.
