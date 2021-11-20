Lady Raiders thump Monterey, move to 2-0

The Gannon sisters teamed up for 28 points and the Central High School Lady Raiders woke up from a slow Saturday morning start to put a 68-35 beating on Monterey at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
Coffee County got off to a slow start, not mustering up much offense in the first 5 minutes but eventually pulled ahead 33-16 by halftime.
The win improves Coffee County to 2-0 on the season after a Friday night win over Moore County.
Saturday morning, junior Chloe Gannon put up 15 points in the paint and her freshman sister Channah Gannon added 13 points in the paint as Coffee County exerted some paint dominance. Another freshman – Olivia Vinson – was able to finish in double digits with 12 points despite sitting much of the first half with foul trouble. Senior Elli Chumley poured in 11 points – including a 3-pointer.
Also scoring for Coffee County: Kiya Ferrell with 8 points off the bench, Emma Fulks 5, Alivia Reel 2 and Ava McIntosh, Bryleigh Gray and Remi Benjamin all added a single point.
CHS is scheduled to host Page at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at the gate. The game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go smartphone app and thunder1320.com.