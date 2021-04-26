Lady Raiders complete sweep of Lincoln County, lock up regular season district title

Lady Raider senior Keri Munn rounds third base and heads for home after blasting a 3-run home run against Lincoln County on Tuesday, April 26, 2021. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Keri Munn blasted a three-run home run as part of a 5-run third inning and later added an RBI double to help the Central High School Lady Raider softball team power past visiting Lincoln County 8-2 Monday night – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

The win completes the season sweep of Lincoln County and moves the Lady Raiders to 23-4-1 overall and 11-0 in District 8-AAA – sealing a regular season District 8-AAA Championship.

Keri Munn wasn’t just a force at the plate. As usual, the right-hander was nasty in the pitching circle. She allowed five hits and a pair of runs while striking out 10 Lady Falcon batters to pick up the win.

At the plate, CHS relied heavily on the fifth inning. The Lady Raiders go the rally started on a Madison Pruitt walk and Olivia Evans reached on an error. After a well-placed sacrifice bunt by Kiya Ferrell, both Pruitt and Evans scored on the same wild pitch.

Chesnie Cox followed that with a walk and Justus Turner reached on a fielder’s choice that erased Kaitlyn Davis, setting up Munn who blasted a home run to center field.

Ferrell also had an RBI on the night and Evans picked up a hit.

Coffee County will host Lawrence County at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. That game will be heard live on Thunder Radio. It will be senior night for Eliza Carden, Justus Turner and Keri Munn. Senior night festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.

Miss Keri Munn’s home run? Listen to the audio from the Thunde r Radio broadcast here.
  • Kiya Ferrell
  • Alivia Reel
  • Haidyn Campbell
  • Emily Schuster
  • Eliza Carden
  • Kara Wheeler
  • Chesnie Cox
  • Olivia Evans
  • Madison Pruitt
  • Kaitlyn Davis
  • Keri Munn
  • Justus Turner
All photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio.