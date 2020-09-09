Lady Raiders volleyball sweeps Eagleville, strong season continues

The Central High School volleyball team remains perfect on the 2020 season.
The Lady Raiders of CHS got four service aces from Lauren Brandt and 10 kills from Keri Munn on the road Wednesday to pick up a 3-0 win over Eagleville in a non-district tilt. CHS won 25-19, 25-12 and 25-22.
The win moves CHS to 8-0 on the year. The Lady Raiders have yet to lose a single set, going 23 for 23.
Brandt led CHS in assists with 16, followed closely by Kiya Ferrell with 14. Ferrell added seven kills at the net and Lexi Bryan added nine. Brandt picked up six digs.
The Lady Raiders return to their home court for senior night, hosting rival Lincoln County in a district match Thursday. It will be senior night. Junior varsity is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.