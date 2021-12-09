Lady Raiders struggle on the road, drop first conference game

Coffee County Middle may have been running a little low on energy Thursday after an emotional two-overtime victory on Tuesday. And it showed.
The Coffee Middle School Lady Raiders were sluggish, got into foul trouble in the first half and couldn’t get shots to fall in a 35-33 road loss to the North Gatorettes Thursday night.
“The girls were upset,” said CMS head coach David Vinson. “There is a lot of pressure on them. I think this may help in the long run.”
The Lady Raiders had to deal with foul trouble early- with two starters picking up 3 fouls in the first quarter, including leading scorer Natalie Barnes. It is the first conference loss of the year for the Lady Raiders, who fall to 12-2 overall with the loss (6-1 in CTC play).
Natalie Barnes led the Lady Raiders with 18 points. Kaysen Morgan added 7 and Ella Arnold 5.
The Lady Raiders return home Monday to host South Franklin. Tip at 6 p.m.
Raider offense struggles
The Raider offense could not get in gear Thursday, failing to score double digit points in any single quarter and getting completely shutout in the 4th in a 46-11 road loss to North.
Only 3 Raiders scored field goals – Tallan Crosslin, Levi Rollman and Brody Sizemore – all finishing with 2 points. Luke Campbell led the Raiders with 3 points, all on free-throws.
The loss drops the CMS boys to 3-9 overall and 1-6 in CTC play.