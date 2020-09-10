Lady Raiders spank Shelbyville on senior night

It was a senior night celebration for the Central High School Lady Raider volleyball team on Thursday.
Coffee County got nine kills from Lexi Bryan to go along with 12 service aces from Lauren Brandt to sweep Shelbyville 3-0.
Coffee County won by scores of 25-6, 25-12 and 25-4.
Brandt led CHS in assists with 14.
Aly Harris finished with six kills and Keri Munn had four.
The win improves CHS to 9-0 on the season. The Lady Raiders have yet to lose a single set, going 26 for 26.
CMS Volleyball falls
The Coffee Middle School volleyball team had a tough night in Sparta Thursday. CMS fell to White County 0-2, losting 25-17 and 25-22. The JV Lady Raiders also lost to the Warriorettes, 25-23 and 25-20.