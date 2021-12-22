Lady Raiders spank Boaz to complete Ft. Payne sweep

Coffee County had no trouble waking up early Wednesday.
The CHS Lady Raiders hit the floor at 10 a.m. at Ft. Payne High School in Alabama and before opponent Boaz High School could roll out of the bed the Lady Raiders had a 37-7 halftime lead and cruised to a 71-23 win.
It win completes the the 21st Annual Wills Classic for the Lady Raiders with a 3-0 record. Overall it marks the 7th straight win for CHS and improves the Lady Raiders’ record to 10-3.
Against Boaz, it was junior post Chloe Gannon leading the way with 18 points. She had a dominant first quarter, putting 10 points on the board to have enough to outscore the entire first half by Boaz. Senior Kiya Ferrell – who had a solid week in Alabama – put together a 14-point performance, including a pair of 3-pointers. Freshman Channah Gannon added 12 and senior Elli Chumley with 10. Alivia Reel pitched in 9 points, Jalie Ruehling 5 and Olivia Vinson 3.
The Lady Raiders will have 5 days off before flying to Charleston, S.C., to compete in the Ashley River Tournament Dec. 28-30. The Lady Raiders will open the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 against the host Phillip Simmons High School.