Lady Raiders show out at home basketball camp

Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball has already had a busy summer.
With four starters returning and expectations as high as ever, the Lady Raiders handled business in a home summer camp last week. CHS went 4-0, beating Huntland 65-27, Franklin 57-4, Fayetteville City 64-26 and Page 54-32.
The Lady Raiders are playing the summer without the services of upcoming senior point guard Jalie Ruehling, who is having ankle surgery. Meanwhile, incoming freshmen Natalie Barnes, Audri Patton and Ella Arnold have been picking up some summer playing time along with returning starters Alivia Reel, Chloe Gannon, Channah Gannon and Olivia Vinson. CHS lost one starter from last year’s team – Elli Chumley – who will be playing at Freed Hardeman next year.