Lady Raiders run away from Tullahoma; now 1 7-1

The sixth ranked team in the state of Tennessee played like it Tuesday night.
Coffee County’s Lady raiders dominated Tullahoma from the onset, giving the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats a steady dose of Bella Vinson in the paint for a 63-42 win at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium in Manchester.
“We had some new offensive sets in tonight and the girls executed them as well as I could have asked,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope.
Coffee County went to its senior leader early and often. Vinson finished with a game-high 29 points. She buried a pair of 3-pionters, but the majority of the work Vinson did came in the paint and at the free-throw line as Coffee County made ways to get her the ball in the post.
To keep Tullahoma from dropping everyone in the paint to stop Vinson, sophomore guard Jalie Rueling showed off from the arc, nailing three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points.
“I am shooting the ball with more confidence right now,” said Rueling.
Sophomore post Chloe Gannon helped out in the post, as well, with 11 points on the night.
Alivia Reel and Elli Chumley each added six points for Coffee County.
CHS led 31-20 at the half and 50-32 after three quarters.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 17-1 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in District 8-AAA play. They are ranked no. 6 in the state of Tennessee by the Associated Press.
CHS will host Columbia at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. You can listen to that game live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com