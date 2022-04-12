Lady Raiders rout Shelbyville for Tuesday district win

Coffee County got four extra base hits, including a triple and an RBI from Chesnie Cox in a 10-4 District 6-4A win over visiting Shelbyville Tuesday night at Terry Floyd Field -a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Coffee County actually trailed 1-0 after the Eaglettes snuck a run across in the first inning on a Lady Raider error – 1 of 3 CHS errors on the night.
But Coffee County bounced back and steadily pulled away, tying the game in the first and adding multiple runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Willow Carden, Emily Schuster and Haidyn Campbell all joined the extra base-hit parade with doubles.
Cox, Schuster, Campbell, Jalyn Moran, Cheyenne Vickers, Carden and Olivia Evans each picked up single RBIs in the win. Shelbyville added three runs in the top of the seventh inning after the issue was mostly settled.
Katelyn Anderson earned the win in the circle – tossing 7 innings and allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 9 hits while striking out 3.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.
Coffee County is scheduled to travel to Wilson Central for a non-district tilt Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. – weather permitting.