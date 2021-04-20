Lady Raiders rip six extra base hits in blowout of Rebelettes

Coffee County had six extra base hits, including a home run from senior Justus Turner in a 15-0 throttling of visiting Franklin County Tuesday night – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Coffee County’s Lady Raiders used a 12-run third inning to put the game away.
Madison Pruitt had two doubles and 3 RBIs, Emily Schuster and Keri Munn each doubled, Haidyn Campbell tripled and Turner had a home run for Coffee County. Turner finished with 3 RBIs and 3 hits. She also scored three runs.
Munn was nearly perfect in the circle. The senior hurler did not allow a hit through three innings and walked one. She struck out 8 of 9 possible outs in the three-inning game.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 22-3-1 on the season.