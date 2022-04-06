Lady Raiders push two across in the 7th to top Warren County

A two out double in the top of the 7th by Kaitlyn Davis and a passed ball gave the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders a 4-2 road district win at Warren County Tuesday night.
With the score tied 2-2 going into the 7th and final inning, sophomore Chesnie Cox led off with a single for the Lady Raiders. The Lady Pioneers recorded two quick strikeouts before Davis doubled on a line drive to left field to score Cox and put CHS in front. A passed ball allowed Kara Wheeler (running for Davis) to motor around and give CHS an insurance run.
Warren County got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh but Emily Schuster snagged a pop up and doubled the runner off first to end the threat.
The game was tied at 2-2 after both teams pushed across a pair in the third inning. Coffee County senior Kiya Ferrell doubled home Olivia Evans to put CHS in front. Ferrell later scored on an error.
Cox and Evans each finished with a pair of hits for the Lady Raiders. Evans also recorded a stolen base, along with Cox and Haidyn Campbell. Davis, Cox and Ferrell all doubled.
Davis picked up the win in the circle. She allowed 10 hits and struck out 3. Neither Warren County run was earned. Davis did not issue a walk.
The Lady Raiders improve to 7-6 overall with the win and 2-0 in District 6-4A play. They are set to host Franklin County at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 weather permitting. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio:107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.