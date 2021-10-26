Lady Raiders picked as favorites for inaugural season of District 6-4A in coaches, media polls; Raider boys 2nd

Basketball season is around the corner and it means a new district this year for the Central High School Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams.
The 2021-2022 basketball season will be the inaugural season for District 6-AAAA , which includes Coffee County, Warren County, Shelbyville and Franklin County. Coaches and media gathered for Basketball Media Day Tuesday at Praters BBQ in Manchester.
Coming off a 28-2 season, the CHS Lady Raiders were selected as unanimous favorites to claim a district championship this year. The Lady Raiders were selected as preseason no. 1 in both the media and coaches polls.
Girls District 6-AAAA Preseason Media Poll:
- Coffee County
- Warren County
- Shelbyville
- Franklin County
Girls District 6-AAAA Preseason Coaches Poll:
- Coffee County
- Warren County
T3. Franklin County
T3. Shelbyville
The Lady Raiders will be working hard to replace the production of Bella Vinson, who put up 2,300 career points and graduated as all-time Lady Raider leading scorer. However, CHS does return plenty of experience and an abundance of size. The Lady Raiders will feature three players who stand over 6-feet tall: Chloe Gannon, Channah Gannon and Kiya Ferrell – Chloe and Kiya each with varsity experience. Meanwhile, forward Elli Chumley, a 3-year starter and college commit, will provide plenty of leadership along with fellow senior guard Emma Fulks. Junior Alivia Reel will return to the starting lineup this season, as well.
The Lady Raiders will be without returning point guard Jalie Ruehling to start the season after she suffered a torn ACL in summer camp, but she is on track to return by the season midpoint, according to Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope.
Cope, Franklin County coach Amber Gilliam and Warren County coach Anthony Lippe all return to their programs this season. Meanwhile, Shelbyville has hired new head coach Kyle Turnham, who brings 34 years of coaching experience with him.
Listen to the girls media day interviews and speeches by clicking here.
The Lady Raiders and Red Raiders open the season Nov. 19 when they host Moore County in a double header at The Patch.
Thunder Radio is once again your home for Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball this winter (driven by Al White Ford Lincoln). Listen all season long at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and Thunder1320.com.
Meanwhile, on the boys side, the Raiders lose multiple starters and head coach Micah Williams. But a familiar face to the Raider program – Andrew Taylor – will be on the bench for CHS this winter. The Raider boys were selected to finish second in the coaches poll, third by the media.
Boys District 6-AAAA Preseason Media Poll:
- Warren County
- Shelbyville
- Coffee County
- Franklin County
Boys District 6-AAAA Preseason Coaches Poll:
- Warren County
- Coffee County
- Shelbyville
- Franklin County
The Raiders have starting experience returning in the form of senior Brady Nugent and Phineas Rollman. CHS will also get back Connor Shemwell in the post and plan to rely heavily on junior post Jahlin Osbourne.
Improved team discipline was a point of emphasis by Nugent at media day on Tuesday.
Taylor won’t be the only new head coach to the district on the boys side. It will be the first year as head coach at Franklin County for Zach Holt and the first year for Kody Howard at Shelbyville. Warren County coach Chris Sullens only head coach returning to his team – the Pioneers reached the state sectional last year.
Listen to the boys media day interviews and speeches by clicking here.