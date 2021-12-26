Lady Raiders off to Charleston for post-Christmas tournament

Most area sports are down for another week for the Christmas break – but not the Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball team.
The Lady Raiders are flying to Charleston, S.C. in search of some of the area’s toughest competition in the Ashley River Girls Tournament.
The Lady Raiders will play 3 games, tournament style. CHS will play its first game at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 (6:30 Central) against host Phillip Simmons High School. A win means a 3 p.m. (2pm central) tip Dec. 29. A loss means a 1:30 pm (12:30 central) game on Dec. 29. We will keep you up to date on progress at thunder1320.com.