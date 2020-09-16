Lady Raiders make impressive comeback, drop Lincoln County

For the first time this season, the Lady Raider volleyball team at Central High School faced serious adversity Tuesday against Lincoln County.
And the Lady Raiders responded.
After not losing a single set through 10 matches, CHS fell behind 2-0 in the best-of-five, but responded with 3 straight wins to drop the Lady Falcons 3-2. Coffee County lost 25-20 and 25-20 before turning things around to win 25-11, 25-20 and 15-8 and improve to 11-0 on the season.
Kiya Ferrell and Keri Munn dominated around the net with 17 and 16 kills, respectively. Lauren Brandt set up most of those kills with 23 assists. Maddy Sussen and Sydney Shipley each posted nine digs for CHS.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Columbia for a 6:30 p.m. match on Thursday.