Lady Raiders leave Lake County with dominating Saturday afternoon win

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders shook off any lag from a four-hour road trip and took care of business Saturday afternoon in Tiptonville, Tennessee, easily dispatching of Lake County High School 69-20. (A game you heard live on Thunder Radio)
The Lady Raiders built a 26-7 first quarter lead, expanding to 53-13 at the half. The clock ran continuously through the second half.
Senior Bella Vinson continued her recent offensive onslaught, pouring in 26 points in the winning effort – 24 coming in the first half. Vinson has scored 87 points in three games this week as she nears 2,000 career points.
Sophomore post Chloe Gannon dominated in the paint for CHS, pouring in 16 points for the second consecutive night. Point guard Jalie Ruehling also got into double digits, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and finishing with 14.
Elizabeth Brown scored 6 for the Lady Raiders on a pair of 3-pointers. Elli Chumley scored 3, Emma Fulks and Alivia Reel each added 2 points.
The win improves Coffee County to 19-1 on the season and completes a 3-0 week that included district wins over Tullahoma and Columbia.
CHS will be in action again on Tuesday, January 26, when the Lady Raiders travel to Franklin County for a 6 p.m. tip. This will be a girls only game due to Franklin County boys being in COVID-19 quarantine. As always, you can hear the game live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com