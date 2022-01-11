Lady Raiders hit dozen 3-pointers, roll in district opener

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders came out shooting and never let up in their district opener Tuesday.
Alivia Reel knocked down a pair of 3-pointers early and her teammates joined the party – Coffee County hit 12 3-pointers as a team to destroy Franklin County 67-30 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
Reel set the tone early with Coffee County’s first 8 points. She finished with 14, including a 4-for-4 night behind the 3-point line and was named Thunder Radio Broadcast Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game.
Almost everyone else joined in. Freshman Channah Gannon heated up behind the arc and finished with a game-high 17 points – including three 3-pointers. Olivia Vinson hit a pair of 3s to finish with 11 points and Jalie Ruehling knocked down two from deep and finished with 8 points. Chloe Gannon also hit a 3-pointer.
Kiya Ferrell scored 7 and Elli Chumley 5 for the Lady Raiders in the win, which marks their 12th straight to improve to 15-3. They are ranked no. 9 in the first state AP poll of the season.
The Lady Raiders play again Friday in Warren County. Tip is set for 6 p.m. for the girls with the boys to follow. If you plan to attend in person, you will need to purchase tickets digitally at gofan.co or by clicking here.
Thunder Radio will be there for the broadcast at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.