Lady Raiders hang 90 Monday night; Raiders roll for senior night sweep

Twelve different Lady Raiders got into the scoring column, led by 19 from senior Kiya Ferrell in a 90-22 blowout win over Lighthouse Christian Monday night in Manchester.
Ferrell piled up 16 points in the first half, followed by 10 points from fellow senior Elli Chumley on senior night as CHS led 57-9 at the break.
Also hitting double figures for CHS were Alivia Reel with 14, Olivia Vinson with 12, Channah Gannon with 11.
CHS got deep into its bench – Kaylee Suggs and Ava McIntosh each scored 3 points on deep shots, Remi Benjamin 6 points, Chloe Gannon 6, Jalie Ruehling 2, Addi Sartain 2 and Bryleigh Bray 2.
The win improves Coffee County to 18-3 overall. The Lady Raiders will host Warren County in district 6-4A play Tuesday night in Manchester. Tip is set for 6 p.m. for the girls, boys to follow. Tickets are available at the gate and the game can be heard live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com
RAIDER HOT START LEADS TO 62-37 WIN
The final wasn’t even as close as it looked. The Raiders led by as many as 34 early in the fourth quarter in a blowout of visiting Lighthouse Christian.
Phineas Rollman and Connor Shemwell each scored 10 points in the win. Brady Nugent and Jahlin Osbourne each scored 9 for the Raiders.
Dayne Crosslin pitched in 8. Coffee County led 53-19 after three quarters.
The Raiders move to 13-7 with the win.