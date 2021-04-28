Lady Raiders get home runs from Turner, Davis in 10-3 win on senior night

Coffee County’s Lady Raider softball team celebrated senior night in style Wednesday – using 8 hits and four Lawrence County errors to thump visiting Lawrence County 10-3 – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
The win wraps up the District 8-AAA schedule for Coffee County with a perfect 12-0 record.
It was senior night for the Lady Raiders and seniors Justus Turner, Eliza Carden and Keri Munn all found ways to contribute on the night. Turner got the scoring started when she lifted a home run into the trees beyond the left centerfield fence in the second inning.
Meanwhile, Keri Munn continued to dominate in the pitching circle. She struck out 11 batters over 7 innings and allowed just 5 hits. Carden had a hit and a run scored for CHS.
But the underclassmen did their part, too. Kaitlyn Davis blasted her 10th home run of the season and also picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice. Emily Schuster had a hit and an RBI and Olivia Evans added two hits, including a double.
The Lady Raiders improve to 24-4-1 overall with the win. They are set to host Huntland on Monday, May 3 in the final regular season game of the year before opening the district tournament later next week.
All Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson