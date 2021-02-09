Lady Raiders finish regular season home schedule with rout of Lincoln County

Lincoln County gave Coffee County Central’s Lady Raiders a scare when the two teams met in Fayetteville on Jan. 15.
The Lady Raiders were having none of it for the rematch Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Manchester. Senior Bella Vinson dropped 18 points on senior night and Elli Chumley added 12 tough points in the paint as CHS cruised to a 54-32 win over the Lady Falcons.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to an early lead and never let up. Leading 12-7 after one quarter and 30-16 at the half. Lincoln County was never able to cut the deficit inside of 10 points.
The no. 3 ranked Lady Raiders improve to 23-1 overall and 10-0 in District 8-AAA play with the win.
Chloe Gannon added 7 points for CHS, Alivia Reel 6 on two big 3-pointers, Jalie Ruehling 6, Miranda Medley 3 and Emma Fulks 2.
CHS will play at Tullahoma at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. You can hear the game live on Thunder Radio, beginning at 5:45 p.m.
GAME NOTES
The win for CHS means that Vinson will finish with a 24-0 career home district record in regular season district games. CHS will likely return home to host a district tournament game and with a top 2 finish in the tournament, will get a home game in the Region 4-AAA tournament.