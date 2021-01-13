Lady Raiders fight of Lawrenceburg comeback, win 51-50

Lawrence County rallied on the Lady Raiders in the second half and tied the game at 44-44 in the fourth quarter. But they would never get the lead.
The Central High School Lady Raiders clung to a 51-50 lead and held off a flurry of Lady Wildcats shots in the final 10 seconds to get the win.
“That’s a good basketball team and they made some shots,” said Coffee County head coach Joe Pat Cope.
The Lady Raiders led 35-22 at halftime and snagged a 15 point lead in the third quarter. But the Lady Cats made a slow and steady run at the lead from that point, cutting the Coffee County lead to 6 points late in the third quarter before a Jalie Ruehling 3-pointer pushed CHS back in front by 9 at 44-35.
Lawrence County responded with a 9-0 run to tie the game, capped by a 3 pointer by Jacie Scott to tie the game at 44. But it was the sophomore Ruehling answering the run with a 3-pointer to put CHS back up 47-44.
Ruehling missed the front end of a one-and-one with 12 seconds to play and Coffee County leading by one. Lawrence County got off a few shots down the stretch, all well contested by the Lady Raiders.
Bella Vinson led the way for Coffee County with 18 points – 12 in the first half to held the Lady Raiders build their solid halftime lead. She was named Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game. Junior Elli Chumley scored 8 in the first half – including a perfect 4-for-4 at the free throw line.
Ruehling finished with 12 – eight coming in the second half. Sophomore post Chloe Gannon with 10.
The win improves Coffee County to 15-1 on the season and 4-0 in District 8-AAA.
Chloe Willis led Lawrence County with 12, Madison Tidwell 11 and Katie Criswell with 10.