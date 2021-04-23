Lady Raiders fall in tight contest with Forrest Friday afternoon

The tying run was at third and the winning run at second for the Lady Raiders Friday afternoon.
But that’s as far as they could get.
Forrest left fielder Abby Ferguson threw a seed to the plate to cut down Aleayia Barnes who was attempting to tag-up on a fly ball, ending the game with Forrest taking a 3-2 win at Dave King Park. The game ended in six innings due to time limit.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. LISTEN TO THE AUDIO REPLAY HERE.
It was the opening game of the Coffee County Classic – hosted annually by the Lady Raiders at Dave King Park and Terry Floyd Field at CHS.
After giving up two runs in the top of the sixth inning to fall behind 3-1, Coffee County cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the inning when Haidyn Campbell ripped an RBI single to score Cheyenne Vickers (running for Keri Munn). Barnes (running for Justus Turner) moved to third on the hit and Emily Schuster later drew a walk to load the bases with one out. Alivia Reel lifted a flyball to left field that made the second out, and Barnes was cut down at the plate trying to tie the game.
Coffee County never led. The Lady Raiders trailed 1-0 in the third and then tied the game on an RBI single by Chesnie Cox to score Kiya Ferrell.
Munn took the loss in the circle for the first time this year. She allowed 3 runs (1 earned) on six hits and struck out four. CHS did commit two errors. Munn’s record stands at 16-1 on the season and the Lady Raiders drop to 22-4-1 overall.
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to play at 9 a.m., 2:30 and 4:40 Saturday weather permitting. The last two games will be on Thunder Radio.