Lady Raiders fall 7-0 in non-district contest Wednesday

Coffee County’s Lady Raider softball team couldn’t muster any hits and dropped a 7-0 decision Wednesday night in a non-district home game against the Nashville Lady Knights. – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

With four games in a row this week, including a big District 8-AAA game Thursday at Lincoln County, Lady Raider head coach Brandon McWhorter took the opportunity Wednesday to rest most of his regular starters.

It was a tall task for the Lady Raiders who were in the lineup to deal with Lady Knight starter Annalise Wood. She tossed a no hitter and struck out 19 Lady Raiders batters over 7 innings of work.

Lady Raider Haidyn Campbell was hit with the loss. She gave up 3 runs – 2 earned – over 4 innings of work. She struck out 5 batters. The loss drops CHS to 19-3-1 on the year.

The Lady Raiders take on the Lincoln County Lady Falcons at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Fayetteville. You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio.