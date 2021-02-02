Lady Raiders drop Warren County; jump to No. 3 in AP poll

Warren County tried to slow the pace to keep the score close against the Coffee County Lady Raiders Monday night in McMinnville.
The pace of play kept the score low, but eventually the Lady Raiders pulled away for a 45-29 non-district win.
Warren County played a box-and-one defense in an attempt to stop Bella Vinson, but the senior still finished with 19 points, including a perfect night at the free throw line.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and that really helped us out,” explained Vinson, who is now just 9 points shy of 2,000 career points as a Lady Raider.
In the first half, Coffee County relied heavily on Chloe Gannon in the post. The sophomore finished with 10 points, 8 coming in the first half. Elli Chumley scored 6 points, Jalie Ruehling 5 and Emma Fulks 4 behind a perfect 4-for-4 performance at the free-throw line. Alivia Reel added 1 point.
The defense was key in the second half. The Lady Raiders held the Lady Pioneers to just one offensive field goal over the final 16 minutes of the game, coming with 2 minutes to play when Kam Nowlin knocked down a 10-foot jumper. Warren County’s other 8 points in the second half all came at the free throw line.
“We switched to a man defense in the second half and that worked,” said Vinson.
The win improves Coffee County to 21-1 overall on the season. After the game, the Lady Raiders got good news: with the release of the new Associated Press Top 10 poll the Lady Raiders are now no. 3 in the state of Tennessee.
Up next
The Lady Raiders will host South Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 2 for senior night. It will be a girls only contest. Bella Vinson is the lone senior for the Lady Raiders, and she will likely cross the 2,000 career-point mark.
“We really hope people come out and pack the gym for her. She deserves that,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the gym can’t be packed. But it can be at one-third capacity. Ticket availability is expected to sell out. There will be no tickets at the gate. Tickets must be purchased by going to gofan.co or clicking here.