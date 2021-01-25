Lady Raiders crack top 5 in AP State Rankings

The wins are starting to pile up for the Central High School Lady Raider basketball team.
And everyone across the state of Tennessee is starting to take notice.
The new Tennessee Associated Press Top 10 poll that was released on Monday, January 25, has Coffee County’s Lady Raiders ranked no. 4 in the state. This is a jump from no. 6 in last week’s poll.
At 19-1, the Lady Raiders’ lone loss of the season came back on Dec. 1 to Blackman. They have been perfect since then. CHS is tied for the most wins of all of all teams ranked in the top 10.
The Lady Raiders will return to district play on Tuesday, Jan. 26, when they travel to Franklin County to take on the Rebelettes at 6 p.m. You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio beginning with pregame at 5:45 p.m. – 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and Thunder1320.com. CHS beat Franklin County 93-13 when the two teams met in Manchester last month.
Here is the complete Associated Press Top 10:
- Bradley Central: 13-1
- Bearden: 15-1
- Stone Memorial: 15-2
- Coffee County: 19-1
- Riverdale: 11-1
- Sevier County: 19-2
- Brentwood: 14-4
- Lebanon: 16-3
- Stewarts Creek: 14-4
- Blackman: 3-3