Lady Raiders continue domination of Tullahoma, pick up 10 point road win to close regular season

Coffee County took the lead early and never gave it up Friday night, getting double-figure nights from three players as the Lady Raiders dropped Tullahoma 47-37 on the road.
“They are a good basketball team and have gotten some good wins and played some close games with good teams and we handled our business tonight,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope.
Chloe Gannon led the way with 11 points for the Lady Raiders – 9 coming in the first half as CHS took a 25-14 lead into the locker room. Olivia Vinson and Elli Chumley each pitched in 10 points for the Lady Raiders in the win.
Tullahoma cut the deficit to 4 points at 27-23 late in the third quarter behind solid play from Lucy Nutt, who scored a game high 13 points (8 in the third quarter). But the Lady Raiders closed the third on a 6-1 run and kept their distance the rest of the night.
The win moves the Lady Raiders to 13-1 against Tullahoma since Joe Pat Cope took over before the 2017 season. CHS is 18-1 in their past 19 against the Lady Cats.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 26-3 on the season and marks 23 straight wins.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.
UP NEXT
Coffee County will open District 6-4A tournament play against Franklin County at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. The game will be in Shelbyville – which is the host site for the tournament. Thunder Radio will be on hand for the broadcast – pregame at 5:45 p.m. at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and on the Manchester Go smartphone app.