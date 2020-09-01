Lady Raiders claim ‘Coffee Cup’, drop Tullahoma 4-2 in soccer

Coffee County outshot Tullahoma, built a lead and held on Tuesday night in Manchester to claim the coveted Coffee Cup.
Four different Lady Raiders scored goals and CHS claimed the Coffee Cup 4-2 in a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
After Tullahoma took a 1-0 lead just four minutes into the match on a goal from Anna Parker, CHS exploded to take a 4-1 lead.
The Lady Raiders picked up goals from Kyleigh Horne (19th minute), Ellie Chumley (29th minute) Anna Amado (penalty kick, 35th minute), and Ellie Fann (44th minute).
Anna Amado also finished with an assist.
CHS out-shot Tullahoma 15-10, and put 9 shots on goal to Tullahoma’s four.
Lucy Riddle picked up six saves in goal for CHS.
The Lady Raiders return to action Thursday, Sept. 3 when they travel to Columbia.