Lady Raiders can’t push runs across plate, fall into loser’s bracket of district tournament

It seemed everything Coffee County hit hard during big situations found the glove of a Lady Pioneer Friday night.
That combined with base running mistakes and a pair of errors cost the Lady Raiders a 3-1 loss in the winner’s bracket finals of the District 6-4A tournament in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
It marks the first district loss of the season for the Lady Raiders, who had swept Warren County during the season. It also puts Coffee County’s season on brink of elimination – as the Lady Raiders will have to win in the loser’s bracket finals Tuesday at home to keep their season alive. If they win that, they will need to beat Warren County twice in McMinnville to claim a district title.
Friday night in Manchester, Coffee County looked poised to make rally in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, the Lady Raiders got runners on second with no outs and Kaitlyn Davis ripped a line drive. But Warren County’s shortstop Alyssa Mosely snagged the ball in the air and doubled Ava McIntosh off of third base.
Then in the seventh back to back singles by Jalyn Moran and Chesnie Cox with one out put the winning run at the plate. Kiya Ferrell lifted a well-hit ball into left center that was caught on a diving play by Marli McBride, who popped to her feet and doubled Madison Pruitt of of second base to end the game.
Coffee County’s lone run came in the third, Olivia Evans singled home Chesnie Cox to tie the game at 1-1.
Only one of Warren County’s runs was earned thanks to a pair of CHS errors. Warren County scored its first run on a freak play. McBride stole second after a wild pitch. The throw down to second made it into center field and all the way to the fence after Olivia Evans slipped and fell on the slick playing surface.
Kaitlyn Davis was tagged with the loss in the circle despite allowing only 4 hits. She struck out 6 Lady Pioneer batters. Coffee County outhit Warren County 8-4.
The loss for Coffee County is the first to Warren County since 2018. Warren County locked up a trip to the Region 3-4A semi-finals with the win.