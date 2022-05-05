Lady Raiders blast 3 home runs to open district tournament

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders brought their big bats to the ballpark Thursday.

Three different Lady Raiders launched home runs as CHS went on to run rule Shelbyville 13-3 in the opening round of the District 6-4A softball tournament in Manchester.

Freshman Channah Gannon lifted a 3-run home run, senior Haidyn Campbell blasted a 2-run shot and senior Kiya Ferrell lined a solo bomb – all over the centerfield fence. Gannon also doubled home a run.

Ferrell finished 4-for-4 with 3RBI and a couple of runs scored. Coffee County outhit the Eaglettes 15-6 in the win. Jada Bowen and Madison Pruitt each punched out three hits for the Lady Raiders, Pruitt knocked in a a pair of runs. Emily Schuster also had a pair of RBI.

Kaitlyn Davis earned the win in the circle – scattering 6 hits and striking out 4. None of the 3 Shelbyville runs were earned, as the Lady Raider defense made six errors.

Coffee County will play again at 6 p.m. Friday at home (weather permitting) in the winner’s bracket finals. Hear the game live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

Channah Gannon is all smiles as she approaches the plate. Gannon blasted a 3-run home run in the first inning against Shelbyville Thursday, May 5, 2022. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson