Lady Raiders beat Warren County; clinch regular season district title

Coffee County’s Lady Raider softball team is regular season district champions.
Again.
Coffee County outhit Warren County 11-3 in McMinnville Tuesday night and got a stellar performance in the circle from Kaitlyn Davis in a 4-1 win over the Lady Pioneers. The win clinches first place in the regular season District 6-4A standings for Coffee County.
Coffee County had a big night at the plate with 11 hits but could only push across the 4 runs. Olivia Evans led the way with 3 hits, including a double. Kaitlyn Davis also doubled and Chesnie Cox tripled for the Lady Raiders.
Davis, Cox and Channah Gannon each knocked in runs.
Meanwhile, Davis turned in a gem in the circle. The junior right-hander allowed only 3 hits over 7 innings in the complete-game win. The one run Warren County scored was unearned. She struck out 4.
The Lady Raiders will host Franklin County at 7 p.m. Thursday at Terry Floyd Field in Manchester – it will be senior night. Thunder Radio will carry that broadcast at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com.