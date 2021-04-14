Lady Raiders beat Shelbyville in 9 innings

The Lady Raider offense was definitely not clicking on all cylinders Tuesday night against visiting Shelbyville.
But Coffee County got runs when they needed them most.
The Lady Raiders scored one run in the bottom of the sixth to send the game to extra innings and then again in the bottom of the 8th to avoid defeat. Then in the bottom of the ninth, Kaitlyn Davis doubled and her pinch-runner Kurry Neel came across to score when Madison Pruitt reached on an error to give the Lady Raiders a 5-4 District 8-AAA win.
It was an unconventional kind of night for Coffee County. The Lady Raiders trailed Shelbyville 3-0 in the top of the third and then 3-2 after three complete until the bottom of the sixth when Kiya Ferrell worked a bases loaded walk to score Kurry Neel.
Ferrell, Chesnie Cox and Keri Munn each finished with an RBI. Davis led the way at the plate for Coffee County with three hits, including that double in the 9th. Haidyn Campbell also doubled for Coffee County.
Campbell and Davis combined to go the distance in the circle for Coffee County. Davis picked up the win over six innings of work. She allowed three hits and just one run – which was unearned. She struck out five. Campbell allowed three runs and four hits over three innings.
The Lady Raiders will host the Nashville Lady Knights at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.