Lady Raiders advance to championship of Carolina Invitational

Three different Lady Raiders reached double figures and Coffee County played lock-down team defense to beat Worthington, Ohio 60-29 Wednesday afternoon in the semi-finals of the Carolina Invitational in Charleston, S.C.
Senior Elli Chumley had an 11-point first half to set the tone for the Lady Raiders, who led 35-14 at the halftime break. Chumley finished with a game-high 13 points.
Joining Chumley in double-figures were senior Kiya Ferrell and junior Jalie Ruehling with 10 apiece – all coming from the field.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Chloe Gannon with 8, Channah Gannon 6, Olivia Vinson 5, Alivia Reel 4, Ava McIntosh 3 and Remi Benjamin 1.
The win marks 9 in a row for the Lady Raiders, who improve to 12-3 overall.
The win puts Coffee County in the championship game on Thursday. Game time is still “to be determined.” Thunder Radio will update this story for game time when it becomes available. Just like the first two games of the tournament, the championship game will be cell-phone video streamed by Thunder Radio sports parent partners on our Facebook page.