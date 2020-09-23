Lady Raider volleyball sweeps Tullahoma 3-0

The Lady Raider volleyball team improved to 16-3 on the season with a clean 3-0 sweep of rival Tullahoma Wednesday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. The win also completed the season sweep of Tullahoma thanks to an earlier season road win for CHS.
Wednesday, Coffee County won 25-16, 25-15 and 25-23.
Junior Lauren Brandt led the Lady Raiders at the service line with 7 aces. She also added three kills and 18 assists.
Around the net CHS got 10 kills from Lexi Bryan and nine apiece from Kiya Ferrell and Keri Munn.
The volleyball Lady Raiders will be on the road Thursday to take on Warren County at 6 p.m.