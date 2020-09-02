Lady Raider volleyball spanks Tullahoma, remains perfect

The Central High School Lady Raider volleyball team remained perfect Wednesday, spanking Tullahoma 3-0 on the road.
CHS won 25-16, 25-18 and 25-9 for a clean sweep.
The Lady Raiders are now 6-0 on the season and have yet to lose a single set, going 17-0.
Junior Lauren Brandt set the tone at the service line with nine aces. Brandt also had seven assists and a kill.
Kiya Ferrell finished with nine assists and led the Lady Raiders with eight kills at the net. Lexi Bryan added six kills and Maddie Husted five.
CHS will travel to Franklin County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The CMS Lady Raider volleyball team also picked up a win Wednesday, 2-0 over South to improve to 5-2