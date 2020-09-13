Lady Raider volleyball remains unbeaten; Munn now all-time blocks leader

The Lady Raider volleyball team at Coffee County Central High school cruised to another win on Saturday afternoon in Manchester – this time making a little history in the process.
Coffee County ran away from visiting Columbia, winning 3-0 by scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-12. With the sixth point in the second game, Keri Munn became the all-time blocks leader. Munn now has 127.5 career blocks for the Lady Raiders, surpassing the previous record of 126.
In the win over Columbia Munn also led the way at the service line, picking up seven aces. She also had six kills.
Kiya Ferrell finished with 11 kills. Lauren Brandt had 14 assists to go along with nine for Ferrell.
Maddie Husted led the Lady Raiders in digs with six.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to a perfect 10-0 on the season. In fact, the Lady Raiders have yet to lose a single set – going 29 for 29.
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to travel to Lincoln County on Tuesday, Sept. 15, for a District 8-AAA match.