Lady Raider volleyball remains perfect, sweeps Riverdale

After three matches of the 2020 season, the Central High School Lady Raider volleyball team remains perfect.
In fact, the team has yet to lose a single set.
Coffee County swept visiting Riverdale 3-0 Thursday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium (25-10, 25-21 and 25-16.) The win comes after the Lady Raiders dropped Warren County 3-0 and Shelbyville 3-0 earlier this week.
Junior Lauren Brandt and her three aces led CHS at the service line Thursday against the Lady Warriors of Riverdale. Brandt also led the Lady Raiders in kills with seven and was second on the team in assists with nine. Kiya Ferrell put together 10 assists for CHS and had three kills on the night. Keri Munn added six kills and Lexi Bryan five as the Lady Raiders spread out the production around the net.
The Lady Raiders will return home Tuesday, Aug. 25 to take on Columbia at 6:30 p.m. That match will be broadcast on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series