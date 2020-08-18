Lady Raider volleyball opens season with dominating 3-0 win over Warren County

It was a dominating performance Monday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium for the Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider volleyball team.
In a match you heard on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders dominated in a three sets to none win. CHS won 25-7, 25-10 and 25-20.
A strong service game set the tone early for the Lady Raiders, who finished with 13 aces and only seven service errors for the entire match. Junior Lauren Brandt led the way at the service line with six aces. Kiya Ferrell and Keri Munn each added two aces.
Lexi Bryan and Munn dominated around the net for CHS with eight kills and seven kills, respectively. Outside hitters Maddie Husted and Maddy Sussen each added four kills.
Kiya Ferrell led the Lady Raiders with 12 assists. The win completed a clean sweep on the afternoon for CHS, as the freshman team won 2-0 and the junior varsity won 2-0.
